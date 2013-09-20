MUMBAI, Sept 20 India's central bank said on
Friday it would slowly taper-off the special foreign exchange
swap window instituted for oil marketing companies when economic
conditions improve.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, speaking
to reporters after the RBI's mid-quarter policy review, said the
intent of the latest policy decision was to emphasise that the
cost of short-term funding was very high.
The RBI unexpectedly raised its policy repo rate
by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.50 percent, while
rolling back some of the steps that had been imposed to support
the slumping rupee currency. It reduced the marginal standing
facility (MSF) rate by 75 bps to 9.50 percent.
For more on the central bank decision, see
