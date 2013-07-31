UPDATE 2-Old Mutual break-up on track for 2018 despite UK tech issues-CEO
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
MUMBAI, July 31 The Reserve Bank of India stands ready to take further measures to curb volatility and speculation in currency markets, Deputy Governor Urjit Patel told analysts at a conference call on Wednesday.
The rupee had hit a session low of 61.17 to the dollar earlier on Wednesday, approaching a record low of 61.21 hit on July 8 as investors had doubted the resolve of the central bank to stick to its rupee defence measures unveiled this month. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael nam)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* Approvals result of prolonged IP protection efforts - Trump Org
* Kenya rate cap cuts net interest margin (Recasts with 2017 outlook)