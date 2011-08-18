BANGALORE Aug 18 The primary objective of monetary policy must be to keep inflation low and stable, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of India's central bank, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day Anand Sinha, another deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India had said tackling inflation is the bank's primary concern.

Indian inflation eased in July although the still-high headline number and persistent price pressures in manufactured goods raised the odds that policy will have to stay tight in the economy despite the rising risks to growth.

The food price index rose 9.03 percent and the fuel price index climbed 13.13 percent in the year to Aug. 6, data on Thursday showed.

