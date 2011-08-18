BANGALORE Aug 18 The primary objective of
monetary policy must be to keep inflation low and stable, Subir
Gokarn, a deputy governor of India's central bank, said on
Thursday.
Earlier in the day Anand Sinha, another deputy governor of
the Reserve Bank of India had said tackling inflation is the
bank's primary concern.
Indian inflation eased in July although the
still-high headline number and persistent price pressures in
manufactured goods raised the odds that policy will have to stay
tight in the economy despite the rising risks to growth.
The food price index rose 9.03 percent and the fuel price
index climbed 13.13 percent in the year to Aug. 6, data on
Thursday showed.
(Reporting by Arjun Kashyap; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)