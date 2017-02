Nov 8 Bad loans are not threatening the entire banking system and the policy guidance given so far would hold until further notice, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Subir Gokarn, said at a televised event on Tuesday.

India's central bank raised interest rates in late October for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)