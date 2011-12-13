BRIEF-Genworth Financial announces Q4 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MUMBAI Dec 13 India's central bank prefers long-term equity flows, like foreign direct investment, to short-term debt inflows, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Tuesday.
India received foreign direct investment worth $25.8 billion between April and September compared with $11 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers last week. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 7 A U.S. judge on Tuesday held off ruling on whether to throw out a government complaint against billionaire investor Leon Cooperman and his firm, Omega Advisors Inc, after the defendant's attorneys requested a dismissal, in a case that could set a legal precedent on insider trading.
* FY gross written premium $381.9 million versus $507.6 million