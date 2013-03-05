UPDATE 1-Rockwell Medical shareholders nominate two directors in proxy fight
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
PUNE, India, March 5 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao expressed concern that high inflation was forcing people to indulge in buying gold rather than depositing funds with banks.
The government has announced several measures to discourage people from buying gold and prodding them to invest in financial instruments.
Deposits were up 11.2 percent in the first 10 months of financial year 2012-13, compared with 11.5 percent in the same period a year ago.
Subbarao was speaking at the convocation ceremony of a banking and finance institute in the western Indian city of Pune. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of grocery-anchored shopping center in Fort Worth, Texas for $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives an offer to participate in a new, closed investment fund