BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
MUMBAI Jan 8 India's central bank on Wednesday relaxed gold lending rules for non-bank finance companies.
The Reserve Bank of India said it has decided to allow non-bank finance companies to lend up to 75 percent of the value of gold jewellery deposited with them as collateral with immediate effect, up from 60 percent.
Lending against gold is a fast-growing business in Asia's third-largest economy and companies such as Muthoot Finance Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the leading players in this segment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by John Stonestreet)
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march