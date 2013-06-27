MUMBAI, June 27 The Reserve Bank of India
took further measures to curb demand for gold, saying imports of
the precious metal against suppliers' or buyers' credit will be
on 100 percent cash margin, and on document against payment
basis, in an effort to rein-in a record-high current account
deficit.
These measures will also apply to gold imports on an unfixed
price basis with immediate effect, a notification from the
central bank said on Thursday.
However, the central bank said import of gold for lending on
to jewellery exporters is still allowed.
India's current account deficit hit a record high 4.8
percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year that ended
in March, fuelled by rising imports of oil and gold, but was
lower than an expected gap of 5 percent, giving a boost to the
battered rupee.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)