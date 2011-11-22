HYDERABAD, India Nov 22 India central
bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao on Tuesday said he could not comment
on whether the bank was intervening in the foreign exchange
market to stem the rupee's slide, but it was watching the
situation and would ensure the exchange rate does not impair
economic stability.
The exchange rate movement, especially in the last three to
four days was driven by global dynamics, Subbarao said, while
talking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in the
southern Indian city of Hyderabad.
Earlier in the day, the partially convertible rupee
hit a record low of 52.73 per dollar and at 0707 GMT was at
52.55/56.
