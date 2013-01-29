BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 29 India's central bank does not necessarily see steps taken to reduce the country's fiscal deficit as contractionary, its Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday.
"I do not see fiscal deficit reduction as necessarily contractionary. Indeed, it might be growth enhancing," Subbarao said in a post-policy conference with reporters.
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate and banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points each. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.