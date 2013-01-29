MUMBAI Jan 29 India's central bank does not necessarily see steps taken to reduce the country's fiscal deficit as contractionary, its Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday.

"I do not see fiscal deficit reduction as necessarily contractionary. Indeed, it might be growth enhancing," Subbarao said in a post-policy conference with reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate and banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points each. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)