MUMBAI May 6 There is no housing price bubble building up in India, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday in a post-policy conference call with analysts.

India's central bank cut interest rates on Friday by a quarter point for the third time since January, but said there is little room for further policy easing, disappointing investors and putting the onus on the government to revive a moribund economy. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)