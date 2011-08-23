MUMBAI Aug 23 India needs to make changes to statutes and regulations to address concerns over ownership while granting bank licences to corporates, the central bank chief will say in a speech on Tuesday.

"As we contemplate allowing corporates to promote banks, there is need for changes in statutes and regulations to address these concerns," Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will say in a speech, an advance copy of which was provided to the media, at a banking conference.

Subbarao will say there are "persuasive" arguments both for and against giving bank licences to corporates.

The RBI is expected to shortly release its draft guidelines on new private bank licences, a move which is being closely watched by many Indian corporates which are eager to enter the banking sector.

The governor will also say the central bank is close to finalising the rules for compensation of chief executives and other top bank officials, the speech copy showed. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)