MUMBAI Aug 23 India needs to make changes to
statutes and regulations to address concerns over ownership
while granting bank licences to corporates, the central bank
chief will say in a speech on Tuesday.
"As we contemplate allowing corporates to promote banks,
there is need for changes in statutes and regulations to address
these concerns," Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao
will say in a speech, an advance copy of which was provided to
the media, at a banking conference.
Subbarao will say there are "persuasive" arguments both for
and against giving bank licences to corporates.
The RBI is expected to shortly release its draft guidelines
on new private bank licences, a move which is being closely
watched by many Indian corporates which are eager to enter the
banking sector.
The governor will also say the central bank is close to
finalising the rules for compensation of chief executives and
other top bank officials, the speech copy showed.
