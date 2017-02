MUMBAI Oct 13 The Indian rupee has depreciated "quite significantly" in the last one month and this has pushed up import costs, the central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday.

He was speaking after the Reserve Bank of India's board meeting in the north-western city of Jaipur.

The rupee had fallen 5.9 percent in September.

The RBI, which has raised rates a dozen times since mid-March 2010, is set to review policy on Oct. 25. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)