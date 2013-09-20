MUMBAI, Sept 20 India's central bank said on
Friday it would allow more freedom to market participants
engaged in foreign exchange trading as the rupee stabilises.
Reuters had earlier reported that the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) had relaxed intraday foreign exchange trading position
restrictions that it imposed on some banks back in
June.
Governor Raghuram Rajan, speaking to reporters after the
RBI's mid-quarter policy review, said he does not anticipate a
new set of rupee stabilising measures since the U.S.
Fed had decided to postpone tapering its bond buying program.
Rajan said capital flows into the country cannot be directly
linked to the prevailing repo rate.
Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review earlier
on Friday by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation
while scaling back some emergency measures put in place to
support the rupee, which hit record lows in late August.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing
by Kim Coghill)