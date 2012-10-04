PUDUCHERRY, (India) Oct 4 India's final fiscal deficit level would be an important variable for the central bank's monetary policy stance, Duvvuri Subbarao, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

The government aims to keep the fiscal deficit at 5.1 percent of the GDP in 2012/13 fiscal year that ends in March.

Subbarao added he was not clear what the final fiscal deficit number would be.

He was speaking to reporters in the southern city of Puducherry after the central bank's board meeting. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)