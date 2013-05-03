MUMBAI May 3 The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) third straight rate cut so far in 2013 may not be a surefire tool to revive investment unless supply constraints are eased, Deputy Governor Urjit Patel told reporters in a post-policy talk on Friday.

Patel also said the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of cash that banks must keep with the RBI, is not a liquidity management tool but a monetary policy instrument, without elaborating further.

Earlier on Friday, the central bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, and kept the CRR unchanged at 4.00 percent, the lowest since 1976. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)