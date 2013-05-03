BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUMBAI May 3 The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) third straight rate cut so far in 2013 may not be a surefire tool to revive investment unless supply constraints are eased, Deputy Governor Urjit Patel told reporters in a post-policy talk on Friday.
Patel also said the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of cash that banks must keep with the RBI, is not a liquidity management tool but a monetary policy instrument, without elaborating further.
Earlier on Friday, the central bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, and kept the CRR unchanged at 4.00 percent, the lowest since 1976. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.