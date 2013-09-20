MUMBAI, Sept 20 The Reserve Bank of India
unexpectedly raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points
on Friday but rolled-back some of the measures it had
implemented to support the battered rupee currency.
In his first monetary policy review since taking office on
Sept 4, RBI Gov. Raghuram Rajan increased the repo rate
by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent. Economists had
widely expected the RBI to leave the repo rate unchanged.
However, he reduced the marginal standing facility (MSF)
rate by 75 basis points to 9.50 percent. The RBI had lifted the
MSF to 10.25 percent in mid-July to stabilise a declining rupee.
