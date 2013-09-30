BRIEF-Fairfax announces reset div rate on series K preferred shares
* Fairfax announces reset dividend rate on its series k preferred shares
MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7.
The Reserve Bank of India said it would buy 7.17 percent 2015 bonds, 7.59 percent 2016 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Fairfax announces reset dividend rate on its series k preferred shares
* Acasta Enterprises Inc says appointment of Ian Kidson as company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.1 billion as at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: