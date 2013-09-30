MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7.

The Reserve Bank of India said it would buy 7.17 percent 2015 bonds, 7.59 percent 2016 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)