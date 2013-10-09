MUMBAI Oct 9 India will give non-banking
financial companies (NBFCs) priority when awarding new
commercial banking licenses as they already own an existing
network of financial services in the country, central bank
deputy governor K.C. Chakrabarty said on Wednesday.
Reserve Bank of India had said in July it received 26
applications for new bank licenses, including from Tata Sons
Ltd, IDFC Ltd and LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Shares in IDFC extended gains after the comments, closing up
3.14 percent.
Chakrabarty also clarified banks were not banned from
providing loans through credit cards for consumer durables
goods.
The comments come after a recent RBI circular had created
uncertainty by advicing banks to refrain from offering interest
rate free schemes intended to allow consumers to repay credit
card debt.
