MUMBAI Jan 31 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday the United States should be mindful of the impact of its policies on the rest of the world, a day after slamming what he said was a breakdown in global monetary coordination.

Rajan, a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, had on Thursday called on developed countries to play their part in restoring international monetary cooperation during an interview with Bloomberg India TV.

"I have been saying that the U.S. should worry about the effects of its policies on the rest of the world," Rajan said at an event on Friday organised by the Times of India newspaper.

"We would like to live in a world where countries take into account the effect of their policies on other countries and do what is right, rather than what is just right given the circumstances of their own country," he said.