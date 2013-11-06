BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment says aware of "erroneous" third party reports misstating co's dividend
* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
MUMBAI Nov 6 India's central bank said foreign banks that want to enter the country but have complex structures or lack adequate disclosure, or which are not widely held, will be let in only as wholly owned subsidiaries.
Foreign banks operating in India before August 2010 will have the option of continuing their banking business in the country as branches, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Wednesday.
But they will be encouraged to convert their operations into wholly owned units to take advantage of the near nationwide treatment those who set up such structures receive, it said. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - Citigroup has reorganized its foreign exchange group and local markets to combine G10 and emerging markets FX activities into a single trading business called Global Local Rates, and tapped Itay Tuchman to run it as global foreign exchange head, according to a memo obtained by IFR.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.