MUMBAI Aug 23 The Indian central bank continues to expect inflation to start falling by the months of November and December and is watching for signs of moderation in demand, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday.

Top brass at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have maintained its primary concern was to bring down inflation and it was too early to change its policy stance despite a U.S. rating downgrade and worries over another bout of global recession.

The RBI has raised its policy rates 11 times by 325 basis points since March 2010, becoming one of the most aggressive central banks globally to tighten policy rates. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul; Writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)