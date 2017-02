CHENNAI, India Nov 4 High headline and food inflation are a matter of concern, and always need monetary and fiscal action, said K.C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor of India's central bank, on Friday.

India's food inflation accelerated to a nine-month high in late October, belying hopes of a respite in overall price pressures in the near term.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates 13 times since March 2010 in its bid to control inflation, which has topped 9 percent for nearly a year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)