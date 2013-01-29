MUMBAI Jan 29 The Reserve Bank of India will continue to aim to bring down inflation to 4-4.5 percent in the medium term, chief Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday.

He said there was no argument for the RBI to pin down a medium-term inflation target, while responding to a query on whether the central bank needs a new 'normal' for inflation in the current high inflation scenario. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)