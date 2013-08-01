BRIEF-Saizen Real Estate Investment says RTO deal will not proceed
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHENNAI Aug 1 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday high consumer price inflation is due to cyclical and distributional problems.
India's annual consumer price inflation picked up in June to 9.87 percent, after slowing for three straight months.
However, at demand level, the inflation has come down, he said. Some sacrifice of growth in the short-term is inevitable while trying to bring down inflation, he added. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).