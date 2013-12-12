KOLKATA, India Dec 12 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday there was not much room
to indulge in monetary policy accommodation, given inflation was
high.
The central bank needed to break the back of inflation, but
it would need to be careful given growth was weak, he added.
The governor was addressing bankers in the eastern city of
Kolkata.
Rajan's remarks come after data earlier showed sharply
higher food prices drove India's annual consumer price inflation
to a higher-than-expected 11.24 percent in November
from 10.17 percent in October.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)