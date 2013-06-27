BRIEF-Weisman Group dissolves stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
MUMBAI, June 27 The Reserve Bank of India said financial assets of Indian residents abroad stood at $447.8 billion as on March-end, posting an increase of $3.9 billion over the previous quarter, data from the RBI showed on Thursday.
International financial liabilities were at $755.1 billion as on end-March, up $31 billion over the previous quarter, the data showed. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
ZURICH, March 6 Activist hedge fund investor RBR suggested outgoing GAM Holding Chairman Johannes de Gier consider bringing in a new chief executive at the Swiss asset manager, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.
MADRID, March 6 Spanish house builder Neinor Homes said on Monday it intended to list up to 60 percent of its share capital on the Spanish stock exchange in the country's first market flotation of a residential developer in a decade.