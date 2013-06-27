MUMBAI, June 27 The Reserve Bank of India said financial assets of Indian residents abroad stood at $447.8 billion as on March-end, posting an increase of $3.9 billion over the previous quarter, data from the RBI showed on Thursday.

International financial liabilities were at $755.1 billion as on end-March, up $31 billion over the previous quarter, the data showed. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)