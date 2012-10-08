MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian companies directly invested $1.4 billion overseas in September, lower than $1.9 billion a month ago, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

Bank guarantees for such investments fell sharply to $653.6 million in September from $1.1 billion in the previous month, while equities and loans also declined to $478.6 million and $226.4 million respectively, the data showed. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)