MUMBAI, Nov 6 Indian companies directly invested $2.03 billions overseas in October, sharply higher from $1.36 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday. Bank guarantees for such investments rose to $1.02 billion, from $653.6 million in September, while equities and loans also increased to $507.5 million and $501.8 million respectively, the data showed. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)