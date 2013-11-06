MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian companies directly invested
$1.22 billion overseas in October, down from $1.30 billion a
month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.
Overseas investments by Indian companies were also lower
than the $2.24 billion a year earlier.
Investments in equities by companies during October rose to
$283.11 million from $183.39 million in September, while loans
fell to $178.55 million from $186.98 million.
Bank guarantees for such investments fell to $754.9 million
from $928.89 million.
