MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian companies directly invested $1.22 billion overseas in October, down from $1.30 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Overseas investments by Indian companies were also lower than the $2.24 billion a year earlier.

Investments in equities by companies during October rose to $283.11 million from $183.39 million in September, while loans fell to $178.55 million from $186.98 million.

Bank guarantees for such investments fell to $754.9 million from $928.89 million. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)