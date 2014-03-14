MUMBAI, March 14 Indian companies directly
invested $2.37 billion overseas in February, sharply lower from
$6.56 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed
on Friday.
Overseas investments by Indian companies in February were
higher than the $1.82 billion a year earlier.
Investments in overseas equities by Indian companies during
February fell to $279.18 million from $2.96 billion in January,
while loans fell to $98.61 million from $194.5 million.
Guarantees for such investments fell to $1.99 billion from
$3.4 billion a month ago.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)