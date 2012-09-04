MUMBAI, Sept 4 Indian companies directly invested $1.9 billion overseas in August, higher than $1.2 billion a month ago, data from the central bank said on Tuesday.

Bank guarantees for such investments more than doubled in August to $1.1 billion, while equities and loans posted a marginal rise at $482.3 million and $366.5 million respectively, the data showed. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)