MUMBAI, Dec 13 Indian companies directly invested $2.31 billion overseas in November, higher than $2.03 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Thursday. Bank guarantees for such investments rose to $1.37 billion, from $1.02 billion in October, while equities also increased to $713.27 million from $507.49 million. Loans, however, fell sharply to $225.85 million from $501.80 million, the data showed. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)