Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
MUMBAI, Feb 7 Indian companies directly invested $3.3 billion overseas in January, higher than $2.57 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Thursday. Bank guarantees for such investments rose to $2.13 billion, from $1.38 billion in January. Investments in equities by companies during the month climbed to $774.42 million from $676.30 million in December, while loans fell to $402.11 million from $517.98 million, the data showed. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.