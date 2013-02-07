MUMBAI, Feb 7 Indian companies directly invested $3.3 billion overseas in January, higher than $2.57 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Thursday. Bank guarantees for such investments rose to $2.13 billion, from $1.38 billion in January. Investments in equities by companies during the month climbed to $774.42 million from $676.30 million in December, while loans fell to $402.11 million from $517.98 million, the data showed. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)