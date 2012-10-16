UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI Oct 16 India's central bank will intervene in the foreign exchange market if there is "extreme" volatility in the exchange rate, Deputy Governor H. R. Khan said.
Khan was responding to an audience question at a banking conference on Tuesday.
The Indian rupee was trading stronger at 52.83 to the dollar, snapping a two-day fall. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts