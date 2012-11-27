MUMBAI Nov 27 The Reserve Bank of India will
take measures to address liquidity deficit if the shortage
persists, said H.R. Khan, the central bank's deputy governor.
Khan was speaking on the sidelines of the Asian Financial
Cooperation Conference on Tuesday. He added the central bank can
go for open market purchases of bonds if needed.
Liquidity has tightened in the banking system and is beyond
the RBI's stated comfort zone, mainly due to the slow pace of
government spending.
Banks have been borrowing more than one trillion rupees
daily through the RBI's repo window since the last nine
sessions.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)