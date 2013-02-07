Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
GUWAHATI, India Feb 7 The Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds through open market operations if necessary, RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Thursday.
The RBI last month cut the banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points, which will release 180 billion rupees into the banking system from the two-week cycle starting on Feb. 9.
Liquidity in the banking system has been tight on account of lower government spending. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.