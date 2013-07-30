MUMBAI, July 30 The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday the central bank was as anxious as everyone else to roll back tight liquidity steps it had introduced earlier this month to prevent excess volatility in the foreign exchange market.

The central bank had tightened liquidity further and made it even harder for lenders to access funds with measures including lowering the amount banks can borrow or lend under its daily liquidity window.