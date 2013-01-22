MUMBAI Jan 22 India's central bank proposed
banks be allowed to reset interest on fixed-rate long-term loan
products instead of charging a fixed rate throughout the tenure
as it will be costlier for a borrower than floating rate loans.
Banks could reset interest rates after a period of 7-10
years, said a Reserve Bank of India panel's report on assessing
feasibility of introducing more long-term fixed-rate loan
products by banks on Tuesday.
"Till few years back, a majority of loans offered by the
banks and financial institutions in India used to be in the
nature of fixed-rate loan products. However, in recent times,
retail loan portfolio of banks has become skewed in favour of
floating rate loan products," the report said.
The RBI panel also urged banks to raise long-term bonds to
finance their long-term fixed-rate loan products to avoid
asset-liability mismatch.
Banks can offer fixed-rate loans of up to 30 years to reduce
the burden of monthly instalments on borrowers, the report said.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)