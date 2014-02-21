MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian banks' loans
rose 14.8 percent in the two weeks to Feb. 7 from a year
earlier, while deposits grew 15.6 percent, the
Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on
Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 593.1 billion rupees ($9.53 billion)
to 58.52 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 7. Non-food
credit rose 603.7 billion rupees to 57.41 trillion rupees, while
food credit fell 10.7 billion rupees to 1.11 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 464.9 billion rupees to 75.99 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 7.
($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)