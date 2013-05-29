BRIEF-Tongyang Life Insurance to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
MUMBAI May 29 Indian banks' deposits and advances fell marginally in the two weeks to May 17, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.
As of May 17, deposits at Indian banks stood at 68.74 trillion rupees ($1.2 trillion), down 0.1 percent from two weeks ago. On a year-on-year basis, it is up 13.4 percent, the central bank's data showed.
Banks' advances fell 0.2 percent in the two weeks to May 17 to 53.30 trillion rupees. On a year-on-year basis, advances grew 14.6 percent.
In the same period last year, deposits were at 60.63 trillion rupees, while credit was at 46.50 trillion rupees.
($1=56.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
SINGAPORE, March 10 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.