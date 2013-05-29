MUMBAI May 29 Indian banks' deposits and advances fell marginally in the two weeks to May 17, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

As of May 17, deposits at Indian banks stood at 68.74 trillion rupees ($1.2 trillion), down 0.1 percent from two weeks ago. On a year-on-year basis, it is up 13.4 percent, the central bank's data showed.

Banks' advances fell 0.2 percent in the two weeks to May 17 to 53.30 trillion rupees. On a year-on-year basis, advances grew 14.6 percent.

In the same period last year, deposits were at 60.63 trillion rupees, while credit was at 46.50 trillion rupees.

($1=56.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)