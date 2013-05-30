(Adds details of new rules)
MUMBAI May 30 India's central bank on Thursday
tightened asset restructuring rules for banks after the weakest
economic growth in a decade prompted a surge in bad loans.
The new rules include raising capital requirements and
forcing banks to seek personal guarantees from controlling
shareholders of companies whose loan terms are eased.
Indian banks have increasingly sought to restructure
troubled corporate loans instead of declaring them to be
non-performing.
Under the new rules, from June 1 banks must set aside
provisioning for 5 percent of the value of a loan that is newly
restructured, from 2 percent previously.
The central bank said that requiring personal as opposed to
corporate guarantees "will ensure promoters' 'skin in the game'
or commitment to the restructuring package."
Indian lenders sought to restructure a record $16.6 billion
in loans in the year that ended in March, an increase of 38
percent year-on-year.
The Reserve Bank of India will not force banks to reclassify
loans as non-performing in the event of project delays in the
infrastructure and commercial real estate sectors, it said.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony
Munroe/Ruth Pitchford)