MUMBAI May 31 Indian banks' loan growth to industries slowed in April from a year earlier, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India, reflecting the lack of investment pick-up in an economy growing at the slowest pace in a decade.

The credit growth to industry was 15.5 percent year-on-year in April compared with 19.9 percent year ago, the RBI data showed.

Deceleration in credit growth was across most industries barring segments like food-processing, wood, cement, chemicals, infrastructure, paper, glass, textiles and leather, the RBI said.

Credit to agriculture increased by 10.5 percent in April 2013, versus 14.1 percent in April 2012 and to services sector, the loan growth was 11.6 percent compared with 15.0 percent in April 2012. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)