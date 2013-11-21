Nov 21 Most external members of a Reserve Bank
of India advisory committee were in favour of increasing the
policy repo rate by 25 basis points at the central
bank's last policy review, in line with RBI Governor Raghuram
Rajan's decision on Oct. 29.
Four of the Technical Advisory Committee's external members
backed the rate increase, alongside a 25 basis point cut in the
marginal standing facility (MSF) rate, minutes of a pre-policy
meeting released on Thursday showed.
In the event, the RBI raised the repo rate to 7.75 percent
and cut the MSF, an overnight rate, by 25 bps to 8.75 percent,
restoring the gap between the two rates to the customary 100
basis points.
Two external members of the committee wanted no change in
the repo rate, while one wanted a cut, the minutes showed.
The committee consists of seven external members, apart from
the governor and the four deputy governors. The panel's role is
purely advisory, with the governor having the final say.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Tony Munroe)