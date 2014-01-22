MUMBAI Jan 22 India's central bank will release its report on macroeconomic and monetary developments for the October-December quarter along with the monetary policy review on Jan. 28, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is a departure from its previous practice of releasing the macroeconomic report one day prior to the quarterly monetary policy review.

The report will be released at 11 am (5.30 am GMT), the central bank said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)