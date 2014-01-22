BRIEF-GSV Capital Corp - Qtrly net investment income $0.17per share
* GSV Capital Corp. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
MUMBAI Jan 22 India's central bank will release its report on macroeconomic and monetary developments for the October-December quarter along with the monetary policy review on Jan. 28, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
This is a departure from its previous practice of releasing the macroeconomic report one day prior to the quarterly monetary policy review.
The report will be released at 11 am (5.30 am GMT), the central bank said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Anticipates that annual report on form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016 will be filed prior to March 31, 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were about $528 billion, a 2.1 percent increase compared to end of jan