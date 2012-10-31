MUMBAI, Oct 31 India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.1 percent in the two weeks to Oct. 19, compared with a 14.9 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Money supply was 79,003.1 billion rupees ($1.5 trillion) as of Oct. 19, compared with 79,118.8 billion rupees on Oct. 5, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 4.7 percent in the week to Oct. 26, compared with 11.1 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 10.4 percent year-on-year in the week to Oct. 26, compared with 15.8 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 53.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)