MUMBAI, Jan 23 India's M3 money supply
rose an annualised 12.9 percent in the two weeks to
Jan. 11, compared with 15.7 percent growth a year earlier, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 81,115.7 billion rupees ($1.51 trillion) as
of Jan. 11, compared with 80,319.2 billion rupees on Dec. 28,
the central bank said.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 2 percent in
the week to Jan. 18, compared with 12.7 percent a year earlier.
It also said currency in circulation grew 11.8 percent
year-on-year in the week to Jan. 18, compared with 12.1 percent
a year ago.
($1 = 53.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)