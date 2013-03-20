BRIEF-Bank Of Tianjin receives approval on qualification of president of bank
* Received approval on qualification of Sun Liguo for proposed appointment as president of bank from CBRC Tianjin office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 20 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.6 percent in the two weeks to March 8, compared with 14.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 82.62 trillion rupees ($1.52 trillion) as of March 8, compared with 81.53 trillion rupees on Feb. 22, the central bank data showed.
The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 9.1 percent in the week to March 15, compared with 5.3 percent a year earlier.
It also said currency in circulation grew 10.5 percent year-on-year in the week to March 15, compared with 12.2 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Feb 28 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.
* BMO plans to buy back 15 million shares (Adds analyst comment, core capital details)