MUMBAI, March 20 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.6 percent in the two weeks to March 8, compared with 14.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 82.62 trillion rupees ($1.52 trillion) as of March 8, compared with 81.53 trillion rupees on Feb. 22, the central bank data showed.

The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 9.1 percent in the week to March 15, compared with 5.3 percent a year earlier.

It also said currency in circulation grew 10.5 percent year-on-year in the week to March 15, compared with 12.2 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)