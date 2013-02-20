(Repeats to attach to alerts) MUMBAI, Feb 20 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.7 percent in the two weeks to Feb. 8, compared with 14.4 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Money supply was 81.6 trillion rupees ($1.51 trillion) as of Feb. 8, compared with 81 trillion rupees on Jan. 25, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 3.2 percent in the week to Feb. 15, compared with 11.1 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 11.1 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 15, compared with 12 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 54.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)