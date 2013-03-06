MUMBAI, March 6 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 12.4 percent in the two weeks to Feb. 22, compared with 13.9 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Money supply was 81.53 trillion rupees ($1.49 trillion) as of Feb. 22, compared with 81.6 trillion rupees on Feb. 8, the central bank said. The RBI said year-on-year reserve money grew 2.9 percent in the week to March 1, compared with 11.6 percent a year earlier. It also said currency in circulation grew 10.3 percent year-on-year in the week to March 1, compared with 11.7 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)